Israel’s military chief: We are ‘preparing for an offensive in the north’

Israel’s military chief of staff said on Wednesday that the offensive operation in Gaza “will continue with strength” and that Israel was “preparing for an offensive in the north.”

The head of the armed forces, Herzi Halevi, did not elaborate further in the remarks he made while conducting a tour and a situational assessment at the Lebanese border.

