Palestinians walk past the ruins of houses and buildings destroyed during Israel’s military offensive, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in the northern Gaza Strip on March 31, 2024. (Reuters)
Palestinians walk past the ruins of houses and buildings destroyed during Israel's military offensive, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in the northern Gaza Strip on March 31, 2024. (Reuters)

Israel’s military chief: We are ‘preparing for an offensive in the north’

Israel’s military chief of staff said on Wednesday that the offensive operation in Gaza “will continue with strength” and that Israel was “preparing for an offensive in the north.”

The head of the armed forces, Herzi Halevi, did not elaborate further in the remarks he made while conducting a tour and a situational assessment at the Lebanese border.

For the latest updates on the Israel-Palestine conflict, visit our dedicated page.

