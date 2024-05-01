Jordan says Israeli settlers attacked Jordanian aid convoys on way to Gaza

2 min read

Jordan’s foreign ministry said some Israeli settlers attacked two of its humanitarian aid convoys as they made their way toward the Gaza Strip on Wednesday.



Both convoys continued on their way and managed to reach their destination in Israeli-besieged Gaza, the ministry said in a statement.



“Two Jordanian aid convoys carrying food, flour and other humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip were attacked by settlers,” the ministry said, without giving details of the incident.



Honenu, an Israeli legal aid agency, said in a statement that four men who “blocked aid trucks (going) to Gaza” near the large West Bank settlement of Ma’ale Adumim had been arrested by Israeli police.



One of the convoys was bound for the Kerem Shalom crossing into Gaza and the other for the Erez crossing, the Jordanian foreign ministry said.



