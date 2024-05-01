Theme
Turkish riot police patrol outside the Swedish consulate In Istanbul, Turkey January 24, 2023. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Turkish riot police patrol in Istanbul, Turkey January 24, 2023. (File photo: Reuters)

Turkey detains dozens over suspected ISIS ties

Reuters, Istanbul 
Published: Updated:
Turkish authorities have detained 41 people suspected of having ties to ISIS in operations across 12 provinces, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said on social media platform X on Wednesday.

