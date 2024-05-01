Theme
In this photo released by the US military's Central Command on January 22, 2024, US Central Command forces alongside UK Armed Forces, and with the support from Australia, Bahrain, Canada, and the Netherlands, conduct strikes on eight Houthi targets in Iranian-backed Houthi rebel-controlled areas of Yemen. The United States and Britain launched new strikes on Yemen's Huthis January 22, saying their second round of joint military action against the Iran-backed rebels was in response to continued attacks on shipping. American and British forces carried out a first wave of strikes against the rebel group on January 11, and the United States launched further air raids against missiles that Washington said were ready to launch and posed a threat to both civilian and military vessels. (Photo by Handout / US Central Command via AFP)
In this photo released by the US military's Central Command on January 22, 2024, US Central Command forces alongside UK Armed Forces, and with the support from Australia, Bahrain, Canada, and the Netherlands, conduct strikes on eight Houthi targets in Iranian-backed Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen. (File photo: AFP)

US military destroys uncrewed surface vessel in Houthi-controlled Yemen

Reuters
The US military said it destroyed on Tuesday an uncrewed surface vessel in an area of Yemen controlled by the Houthis.

A day prior, Yemen’s Houthis targeted the MSC Orion container ship in a drone attack in the Indian Ocean as part of their ongoing campaign against international shipping in solidarity with Palestinians against Israel’s military actions in Gaza.

For the latest updates on the Israel-Palestine conflict, visit our dedicated page.

Portugal-flagged MSC Orion was sailing between the ports in Sines, Portugal and Salalah, Oman and its registered owner is Zodiac Maritime, according to LSEG data.

Zodiac is partly owned by Israeli businessman Eyal Ofer. The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Iran-aligned Houthi militants have launched repeated drone and missile strikes in the Red Sea, Bab al-Mandab Strait and Gulf of Aden since November, forcing shippers to re-route cargo to longer and more expensive journeys around Southern Africa and stoking fears that the Israel-Hamas war could spread and destabilize the Middle East.

In March, the group’s leader said the group was expanding its attack area to prevent Israel-linked ships from passing through the Indian Ocean toward the Cape of Good Hope.

The Iran-affiliated group also targeted the Cyclades commercial vessel as well as two US destroyers in the Red Sea, its spokesman said in a televised address early on Tuesday.

With Reuters

