An Israeli soldier stands by military vehicles near Israel’s border with Gaza, amid the ongoing conflict in Gaza between Israel and Hamas, in southern Israel, on May 1, 2024. (Reuters)-PALESTINIANS-GAZA
An Israeli soldier stands by military vehicles near Israel’s border with Gaza, amid the ongoing conflict in Gaza between Israel and Hamas, in southern Israel, on May 1, 2024. (Reuters)

At least 34,596 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza since Oct. 7: Ministry

AFP
Published: Updated:
1 min read

The health ministry in Gaza said Thursday that at least 34,596 people have been killed in the Palestinian territory during almost seven months of war between Israel and Hamas.

For the latest updates on the Israel-Palestine conflict, visit our dedicated page.

The tally includes at least 28 deaths in the past 24 hours, a ministry statement said, adding that 77,816 people have been wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war broke out when Hamas militants attacked Israel on October 7.

