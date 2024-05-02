At least 34,596 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza since Oct. 7: Ministry

The health ministry in Gaza said Thursday that at least 34,596 people have been killed in the Palestinian territory during almost seven months of war between Israel and Hamas.
The tally includes at least 28 deaths in the past 24 hours, a ministry statement said, adding that 77,816 people have been wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war broke out when Hamas militants attacked Israel on October 7.
