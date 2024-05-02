Pentagon acknowledges US mistakenly killed civilian in 2023 Syria strike

1 min read

The Pentagon has acknowledged in an internal investigation that the United States mistakenly killed a civilian in Syria in a 2023 drone strike, the Washington Post reported on Thursday.



The US Central Command assessment confirms earlier reporting by the Washington Post that the US’s initial claim that it had slain a senior al-Qaeda leader was false.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

‘I joined a death cult,’ US man who regrets joining ISIS faces terrorism sentencing

US forces in Iraq, Syria attacked twice in under 24 hours

Five rockets fired from Iraq’s Zummar towards US military base in Syria