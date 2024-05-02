Theme
A Syrian national flag is seen through the rubble in the aftermath of an Israeli air strike that hit the medieval Citadel of Damascus on February 19, 2023. (File photo: AFP)
Pentagon acknowledges US mistakenly killed civilian in 2023 Syria strike

Reuters
1 min read

The Pentagon has acknowledged in an internal investigation that the United States mistakenly killed a civilian in Syria in a 2023 drone strike, the Washington Post reported on Thursday.

The US Central Command assessment confirms earlier reporting by the Washington Post that the US’s initial claim that it had slain a senior al-Qaeda leader was false.

