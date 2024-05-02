Theme
Destroyed military vehicles are seen in southern in Khartoum, Sudan, Thursday, April 20, 2023. The latest attempt at a cease-fire between the rival Sudanese forces faltered as gunfire rattled the capital of Khartoum. Through the night and into Thursday morning, gunfire could be heard almost constantly across Khartoum. (AP Photo/Marwan Ali)
Red cross says gunmen kill two of its drivers in Sudan

AFP
Published: Updated:
Gunmen killed two drivers working for the International Committee of the Red Cross in war-torn Sudan on Thursday and injured three other staff, the ICRC said.

“The team was on its way back from Layba to assess the humanitarian situation of communities affected by armed violence in the region when the incident occurred” in South Darfur, the ICRC said in a statement.

“We are in deep mourning for our dear colleagues. We extend our sincere condolences to their families, and we hope for a speedy recovery for our injured co-workers,” said Pierre Dorbes, head of the ICRC delegation in Sudan.

A brutal conflict between the Sudanese army led by General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces of his ex-deputy Mohamed Hamdan Daglo has torn the country apart for more than a year.

The war has killed tens of thousands of people and forced millions more to flee their homes in what the United Nations has called the “largest displacement crisis in the world.”

It has also triggered acute food shortages and a humanitarian crisis that has left the northeast African country’s people at risk of starvation.

