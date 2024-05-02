Turkey halts all trade with Israel

2 min read

Turkey stopped all exports and imports to and from Israel as of Thursday, the Turkish trade ministry said, citing “worsening humanitarian tragedy” in the Palestinian territories.



“Export and import transactions related to Israel have been stopped, covering all products,” Turkey’s trade ministry said in a statement.



“Turkey will strictly and decisively implement these new measures until the Israeli Government allows an uninterrupted and sufficient flow of humanitarian aid to Gaza.”

For the latest updates on the Israel-Palestine conflict, visit our dedicated page.

Israel’s foreign minister said on Thursday that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was breaking agreements by blocking ports for Israeli imports and exports.

“This is how a dictator behaves, disregarding the interests of the Turkish people and businessmen, and ignoring international trade agreements,” Foreign Minister Israel Katz posted on X.

.@RTErdogan is breaking agreements by blocking ports for Israeli imports and exports. This is how a dictator behaves, disregarding the interests of the Turkish people and businessmen, and ignoring international trade agreements. I have instructed the Director General of the… — ישראל כ”ץ Israel Katz (@Israel_katz) May 2, 2024





Katz said he instructed the foreign ministry to work to create alternatives for trade with Turkey, focusing on local production and imports from other countries.



Bloomberg earlier reported on Thursday that Turkey had stopped all exports and imports to and from Israel, citing two Turkish officials.

The two countries had a trade volume of $6.8 billion in 2023.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



Turkey last month imposed trade restrictions on Israel over what it said was Israel’s refusal to allow Ankara to take part in aid air-drop operations for Gaza and its offensive on the enclave.



Asked about Turkey’s ongoing trade with Israel despite the harsh rhetoric from Ankara, President Tayyip Erdogan said last month that Turkey no longer continued “intense trade” with Israel, adding “that is done.” He did not indicate Ankara had cut off all trade with Israel, however.

Read more:

Palestinian GDP seen falling 27 pct after seven months of war: UNDP

White House: Gaza pier expected to open in days, poor weather a factor

Rebuilding bombed Gaza homes may take 80 years, UN says