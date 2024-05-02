White House: Gaza pier expected to open in days, poor weather a factor

1 min read

A maritime pier constructed by the US military to speed the flow of humanitarian aid in Gaza should be open within a matter of days, despite poor weather that is hampering preparations, White House national security spokesman John Kirby said on Thursday.



For the latest updates on the Israel-Palestine conflict, visit our dedicated page.



“We were hoping within days. I think that’s still a hope,” Kirby said at a news briefing.



Read more:

Hamas chief discusses Gaza ceasefire talks with Egypt, Qatar officials

UN estimates rebuilding Gaza will cost $30 billion to $40 billion

Turkey’s Erdogan criticizes US crackdown on pro-Palestinian college protests