White House: Gaza pier expected to open in days, poor weather a factor
A maritime pier constructed by the US military to speed the flow of humanitarian aid in Gaza should be open within a matter of days, despite poor weather that is hampering preparations, White House national security spokesman John Kirby said on Thursday.
“We were hoping within days. I think that’s still a hope,” Kirby said at a news briefing.
