A view of Gaza shoreline, jetty and construction on storage area where supplies will likely be offloaded, on April 23, 2024. (Reuters)
White House: Gaza pier expected to open in days, poor weather a factor

Reuters
1 min read

A maritime pier constructed by the US military to speed the flow of humanitarian aid in Gaza should be open within a matter of days, despite poor weather that is hampering preparations, White House national security spokesman John Kirby said on Thursday.

For the latest updates on the Israel-Palestine conflict, visit our dedicated page.

“We were hoping within days. I think that’s still a hope,” Kirby said at a news briefing.

