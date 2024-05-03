‘I found my passion in MMA’, says Egyptian fighter Ahmed Tarek ahead of PFL debut

4 min read

As a civil engineer, Mohammed Tarek says his job has allowed him to pay his bills; but he discovered his real passion in Mixed Martial Arts (MMA).

While he was growing up, the 24-year-old joined a lot of different sports including swimming, football, and tennis.

His friend group was made of active young men, but they predominantly stuck to combat sports. After the death of his grandmother and a tough breakup, Tarek found that MMA was the perfect release for his bottled-up emotions and thoughts.

“I found my passion in MMA. I found everything I want,” he told Al Arabiya English in an interview.

Engineer by day, fighter by night

Training for the sport was tough, and juggling it with a full-time job was near-impossible. However, Tarek said he was able to push himself to work hard so that his dreams of fighting professionally one day would become a reality.

“I have been able to juggle my job and training for a while. I would wake up early for work and finish at 4:30 pm. Then I would go train, rest for a bit and train again. Then I would wake up the next morning and do it all again,” he said.

His only goal was to fight professionally, and when the Professional Fighters League (PFL) – the fastest growing MMA company in the world – signed him, he realized it was worth every minute.

“I was able to juggle everything because I had a dream. And one of my biggest motivations was when I signed with the PFL. It was like all of my exhaustion went away. Everything I had done was worth it,” he told Al Arabiya English.

PFL MENA

According to the fighter, the launch of PFL MENA is going to drastically transform MMA in the region.

The PFL had in August 2023 announced that it would be expanding its global vision for the sport by launching a league in the Middle East and signing some of the top fighters from the region.

“The PFL is going to select the best fighters of the Middle East and that will definitely improve the level of fighters in the region. I think when fighters are signed to a big promotion like I was with the PFL, they will be motivated to give their best and train hard,” he said in his interview.

‘The Mental Rock’

His unwavering ambition and tenacity are what earned him the nickname “The Mental Rock,” according to the fighter.

After an especially hard fight in Egypt where he took more beatings than he would’ve liked, the young man said he came out victorious against his opponent – much to the surprise of those around him.

His coach took one look at him and said, “The Mental Rock.”

Tarek is set to make his PFL debut at the launch of the PFL MENA league in Riyadh. Find out more about the complete fight card and details on where to watch the fight here.

