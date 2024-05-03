Iraqi militant group launches missiles on targets in Israel

1 min read

The Islamic Resistance in an Iraqi militant group launched attacks on targets in Israel with cruise missiles from Iraqi territory, a source in the group said.

The source told Reuters the attack was carried out with multiple Arqub-type cruise missiles and targeted the Israeli city of Tel Aviv for the first time.

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq has claimed dozens of rockets and drone attacks on US forces in Iraq and Syria and on targets in Israel in the more than six months since the Israel-Hamas war erupted on Oct. 7.

Israel has not publicly commented on the attacks claimed by Iraqi armed groups.

