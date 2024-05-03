Israeli strike hits Syrian security building outside Damascus, eight soldiers injured

1 min read

An Israeli strike hit a building operated by Syrian security forces on the outskirts of Damascus late on Thursday, a security source in the alliance backing Syria’s government told Reuters.

Eight soldiers have been injured in the airstrike, Syrian state media said.

The Israeli military said it does not comment on reports in the foreign media.

Israel has for years been striking Iran-linked targets in Syria and has stepped up its campaign in the war-torn country since Oct. 7, when Iran-backed Palestinian militants Hamas crossed into Israeli territory in an attack that left 1,200 people dead and led to more than 250 taken hostage.



Israel responded with a land, air and sea assault on the Gaza Strip, escalated strikes on Syria and exchanged fire with Lebanese armed group Hezbollah across Lebanon’s southern border.



The security source said the location struck in Syria on Thursday sat just south of the Sayyeda Zeinab shrine, where Hezbollah and Iranian forces are entrenched.



But the source said the site struck was not operated by Iranian units or Hezbollah.

