MMA fighter Islam Reda wants to represent ‘underdogs’ of Arab world at PFL MENA

Egyptian MMA fighter Islam Reda is set to make his first Professional Fighters League (PFL) debut in May, where he said he hopes to represent the “underdogs” of the Arab world.

PFL MENA is set to debut its first historic tournament in Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh on May 10 when fighters from across the Middle East and North Africa will face off at the Kingdom Arena.

A big talent pool

Reda – nicknamed “Egyptian Zombie” – told Al Arabiya English he was looking forward to the upcoming PFL MENA event in which Arab fighters will finally be able to showcase their talents.

“The Middle East has a big pool of talented MMA fighters but they’ve never been able to fight professionally. So this is a great opportunity for all of them,” he said.

“There hasn’t been any promotion as big as the PFL that has exclusively signed Arab fighters. This is the first time this is happening with an international company,” he added.

The PFL made headlines in August 2023 when it announced it would be launching a new regional league and that Saudi Arabia’s SRJ Sports had bought a minority stake in the company.

With new investments coming in, regional talents have finally been given the opportunity to live up to their potential, Reda told Al Arabiya English.

To him, fighting in the PFL is more than just representing the Arab world – although he considers it to be a great honor in and of itself.

His PFL debut is also an opportunity to represent every individual who came from nothing and was able to build themselves up into something great.

“I want to represent the individuals who came from nothing and become someone who can fighting professionally. I want to represent the underdogs, the ones who never saw anyone that looked like them on the screens. I want to represent the people who never had anyone to look up to,” he said.

‘The underdog’

Reda said he often felt like the underdog. While most people who feel that way would choose to let it define them, he said that it pushed him to always aim to be better.

“I love being the underdog. I like when people think that I will lose. It pushed me to focus hard on my goals and zone everything out,” he told Al Arabiya English.

According to the fighter, while most young men who want to become professional fighters had access to training camps and gyms, he gained his knowledge from YouTube.

He used to spend hours watching videos and copying them, hoping that one day he would achieve his dream of fighting in the big leagues.

The athlete faced a lot of challenges on his journey to becoming a professional fighter, the least of which was when his entire apartment building burnt down in a massive fire in 2020.

The seven-story building had caught ablaze while he was training for a fight at the gym, leaving nothing but ashes behind, he explained.

“It was one of the toughest situation I experienced and a difficult time. It was a time where I turned cold,” Reda said.

He stopped training for months and could not find the motivation to train anymore.

However, he said he found himself surrounded by friends and strangers alike who pushed him to return to MMA and rebuild himself.

He said he hopes his passion and resounding determination will inspire other young men to pursue their dreams despite whatever hardships come their way.

“I want to be an inspiration for young men and make them believe that they can be someone great. What comes easy won’t last and what lasts won’t come easy.”

