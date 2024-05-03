Sudan army chief’s son dies after road accident: Turkish media

2 min read

A son of Sudan’s army chief and de-facto leader Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, who was seriously injured in a road accident in Turkey, died in hospital, local media reported on Friday.

Mohammed Fattah al-Burhan Rahmane was riding his motorbike in Turkey’s capital, Ankara, in March when he collided with a utility vehicle and was thrown several meters off his bike.

He was transferred to a hospital where he was admitted to intensive care. He died in hospital, the private DHA news agency reported on Friday.

A brutal conflict between the Sudanese army led by Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces of his ex-deputy Mohamed Hamdan Daglo has torn the country apart for more than a year.

The war has killed tens of thousands of people and forced millions more to flee their homes in what the United Nations has called the “largest displacement crisis in the world.”

It has also triggered acute food shortages and a humanitarian crisis that has left the northeast African country’s people at risk of starvation.

In November last year, the son of Somalia’s president was involved in a deadly car accident also in Turkey.

Mohammed, the son of Somalia’s President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, was found guilty by a Turkish court of causing death by negligence when the car he was driving collided with a motorbike delivery man in Istanbul.

Yunus Emre Gocer, a father of two children, died in hospital six days later.

In January, a Turkish court fined Mohammed less than $1,000 for accidentally knocking over and killing the delivery driver, even though prosecutors sought a prison sentence of up to six years.

Turkey has had close relations with Somalia for the last 10 years and is the Horn of Africa nation’s leading economic partner.

The two countries also enjoy close military ties.

