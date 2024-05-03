Theme
US Navy personnel construct a JLOTS, which stands for Joint Logistics Over-the Shore temporary pier which will provide a ship-to-shore distribution system to help deliver humanitarian aid into Gaza, in an undated handout picture in the Mediterranean Sea. (Reuters)

US military pauses construction of Gaza pier due to inclement weather: CENTCOM

The US military temporarily has paused construction of a floating pier off the coast of Gaza due to weather that caused unsafe conditions for soldiers, the United States Central Command said on Friday.

“Forecasted high winds and high sea swells caused unsafe conditions for Soldiers working on the surface of the partially constructed pier,” CENTCOM said in a statement.

For the latest updates on the Israel-Palestine conflict, visit our dedicated page.

The partially built pier and military vessels involved in its construction were moved to the Port of Ashdod, where assembly will continue and will be completed before it is placed in an unannounced location.

Once done, the badly needed humanitarian aid will be delivered by ships and then by trucks to shore. Vehicles from third parties will drive off the ship and the temporary pier to a marshaling yard ashore, CENTCOM said.

The aid will then be offloaded in the shore facility before being transferred to partner organizations that will distribute it inside Gaza.

