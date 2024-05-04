At least 34,654 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza since Oct. 7: Ministry

The health ministry in Gaza said Saturday that at least 34,654 people have been killed in the Palestinian territory during almost seven months of war between Israel and Hamas.
For the latest updates on the Israel-Palestine conflict, visit our dedicated page.
The tally includes at least 32 deaths in the past 24 hours, a ministry statement said, adding that 77,908 people have been wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war broke out when Hamas militants attacked Israel on October 7.
Read more:
Yemen’s Houthis say they will target ships heading for Israel anywhere within range
Hamas negotiators arrive in Egypt for Gaza truce talks
‘Slightly’ more food available in Gaza but famine still looms: WHO