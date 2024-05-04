Theme
Palestinians walk by a building destroyed by Israeli bombardment in Gaza City on May 3, 2024, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas. (AFP)
At least 34,654 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza since Oct. 7: Ministry

AFP
The health ministry in Gaza said Saturday that at least 34,654 people have been killed in the Palestinian territory during almost seven months of war between Israel and Hamas.

The tally includes at least 32 deaths in the past 24 hours, a ministry statement said, adding that 77,908 people have been wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war broke out when Hamas militants attacked Israel on October 7.

