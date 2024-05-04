Israeli forces conduct raid near West Bank’s Tulkarm

Israeli forces on Saturday conducted a raid in the town of Deir al-Ghusun, near Tulkarm, surrounding a house and partially demolishing it.
Continuous exchange of fire could be heard in the area during the operation which started overnight and continued through the morning.
For the latest updates on the Israel-Palestine conflict, visit our dedicated page.
Violence in the West Bank had already been on the rise before the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza began in October. It has risen further with frequent Israeli raids, Palestinian street attacks and rampages by Jewish settlers in Palestinian villages.
The West Bank and Gaza are among the territories which the Palestinians seek for an independent state. US-brokered peace talks broke down a decade ago.
Read more:
Hamas negotiators arrive in Egypt for Gaza truce talks
UN agencies prepare for Rafah incursion, warn of ‘slaughter’
Turkey says Israel trade halted until permanent Gaza ceasefire