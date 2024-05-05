34,683 Palestinians killed in Israel’s military offensive on Gaza since Oct.7

1 min read

At least 34,683 Palestinians have been killed and 78,018 injured in Israel’s military offensive on Gaza since Oct.7, the health ministry in the enclave said on Sunday.



Hamas leaders held a second day of truce talks with Egyptian and Qatari mediators on Sunday, with no apparent progress reported as the militant group maintained its demand that any agreement must end the war in Gaza, Palestinian officials said.



One Palestinian official, close to the mediation effort, said the Hamas delegation had arrived in Cairo with a determination to reach a deal “but not at any price.”

Israel wants a deal to free at least some of the around 130 hostages held by Hamas but an Israeli official signaled on Saturday that its core position was unchanged, saying Israel would “under no circumstances” agree a deal to end the war, which it has pursued with the aim of disarming and dismantling Hamas for good.​​​​​​​



