Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Other Sites
Al Jazeera Media Network logo is seen on its headquarters building in Doha, Qatar June 8, 2017. (File photo: Reuters)
Al Jazeera Media Network logo is seen on its headquarters building in Doha, Qatar June 8, 2017. (File photo: Reuters)

Israeli cabinet moves to close Al Jazeera’s local operations

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Read Mode
100% Font Size
1 min read

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s cabinet voted unanimously on Sunday to close Qatari television network Al Jazeera’s operations in Israel, according to a government statement, which did not stipulate when the decision might take effect.

For the latest updates on the Israel-Palestine conflict, visit our dedicated page.

The cabinet vote came after Israel’s parliament passed a law allowing the temporary closure in Israel of foreign broadcasters considered to be a threat to national security during the war against Hamas in Gaza.

Read more:

Netanyahu to take ‘immediate action’ to shut down Al Jazeera in Israel

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending

Al Arabiya’s top content is selected based on the number of total views per day. Read each day’s most popular articles here.

Al Arabiya’s trending content is based on the number of active viewers. Discover what our readers find interesting in real time.

Before you go
US military releases images of Gaza aid pier US military releases images of Gaza aid pier
Explore More
  • Read Mode
    100% Font Size