Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Other Sites
A woman cries while holding the body of a Palestinian child killed in an Israeli strike, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, at Abu Yousef al-Najjar hospital in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, May 6, 2024. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
A woman cries while holding the body of a Palestinian child killed in an Israeli strike, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas, at Abu Yousef al-Najjar hospital in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, May 6, 2024. (Reuters)

Gaza health ministry says war death toll at 34,735

Al Arabiya English
Published: Updated:
Read Mode
100% Font Size
1 min read

The health ministry in Gaza said Monday that at least 34,735 people have been killed in the Palestinian territory during almost seven months of war between Israel and Hamas.

For the latest updates on the Israel-Palestine conflict, visit our dedicated page.

The tally includes at least 52 deaths in the past 24 hours, a ministry statement said, adding that 78,108 people have been wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war broke out when Hamas militants attacked Israel on October 7.

Israel told Palestinians to evacuate parts of Rafah on Monday in what appeared to be preparation for a long-threatened assault on Hamas holdouts in the southern Gaza Strip city where more than a million war-displaced people have been sheltering.

With agencies

Read more:

Israel begins forcibly evacuating civilians from parts of Rafah ahead of assault

Hezbollah says fired dozens of rockets at Israeli base after strike on east Lebanon

Hamas armed wing says targeted Israeli military position from south Lebanon

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending

Al Arabiya’s top content is selected based on the number of total views per day. Read each day’s most popular articles here.

Al Arabiya’s trending content is based on the number of active viewers. Discover what our readers find interesting in real time.

Before you go
US military releases images of Gaza aid pier US military releases images of Gaza aid pier
Explore More
  • Read Mode
    100% Font Size