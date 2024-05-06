Hamas accepts Egypt, Qatar's ceasefire proposal

7 min read

Hamas on Monday agreed to a ceasefire proposal in the seven-month-old war with Israel in Gaza, Hamas sources told Al Arabiya, hours after the Israeli military told residents to evacuate some parts of Rafah, which has been sheltering more than a million displaced people.

Haniyeh had spoken on the phone with Qatar’s Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani and with Egyptian Intelligence Minister Abbas Kamel, “and informed them of Hamas’s approval of their proposal regarding a ceasefire agreement”, the group said in a statement published on its official website.

A senior Hamas official however stressed that “this does not mean that the ceasefire has come into effect yet”, pointing out that “the Israeli side has not yet communicated its position”.

“The ball is now in the court of the Israeli occupation, whether it will agree to the ceasefire agreement or obstruct it,” another senior official told AFP on condition of anonymity, because he was not authorised to speak publicly about the negotiations.

Israel’s response

Meanwhile, an Israeli official said on the truce Hamas said it agreed to was a “softened” version of an Egyptian proposal that included “far-reaching” conclusions that Israel could not accept.

“This would appear to be a ruse intended to make Israel look like the side refusing a deal,” said the Israeli official, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Israel’s military spokesperson said on Monday that all proposals regarding negotiations to free hostages in Gaza are examined seriously, and that in parallel it continues to operate in the Hamas-ruled territory.

Asked during a media briefing whether Hamas saying it accepted a ceasefire proposal would impact a planned offensive in the Gaza city of Rafah, Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said: “We examine every answer and response in the most seriously manner and are exhausting every possibility regarding negotiations and returning the hostages.”

“In parallel, we are still operating in the Gaza Strip and will continue to do so,” he said.

The agreement, should it take effect, would be the first truce since a week-long pause in the fighting in November, and follows months of failed attempts at pausing the fighting to free hostages and allow more aid into Gaza.

Rafah celebrating

The city, on the southern edge of the Gaza Strip, has been the last sanctuary for around half of Gaza’s 2.3 million residents, pushed south by Israel’s seven-month-old assault.

The Hamas announcement came after Israel on Monday called on Palestinians to leave eastern Rafah ahead of a ground invasion of the southern Gaza city, amid increasing global alarm about the consequences of such a move.

Crowds danced, cheered, and fired in the air in the streets of the southern Gaza city of Rafah after Hamas said it approved the ceasefire proposal.

People were crying tears of happiness, chanting “Allahu Akbar” (“God is greatest”) and shooting in the air in celebration of the news, an AFP journalist reported.

“I felt joy and kneeled before God in gratitude after the ceasefire announcement,” Nour al-Fara, 56, told AFP.

People gathered in the hundreds, waving Palestinian flags, one even holding a party fog machine in the air for the festive occasion while others, perched on the shoulders of friends clapped their hands above the crowd.

Some danced around a bonfire lit on the pavement, and others held up their hands in victory signs.

Men stood on top of buses and trucks, waving handkerchiefs or waving their arms in the air as they celebrated.

More cautious, Bakri Abdulhamid, 40, said that despite his initial joy, “we are also waiting for the occupation’s approval,” but is hopeful that Gazans will be ale to “return to our homes tomorrow and end this ordeal.”

Global response

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas called on the international community to pressure Israel to commit to a proposal for a ceasefire in Gaza, Palestinian official news agency WAFA reported.

The United States said it was reviewing Hamas' response to a ceasefire proposal as it renewed calls on Israel not to attack the packed Gaza city of Rafah.

“I can confirm that Hamas has issued a response. We are reviewing that response now and discussing it with our partners in the region,” State Department spokesman Matthew Miller told reporters.

CIA Director Bill Burns “is in the region working on this in real time,” Miller said.

He declined to characterize the Hamas response, which the militants said was an acceptance of a ceasefire, but said the United States backed a deal to halt the fighting and free hostages.

“We continue to believe that a hostage deal is in the best interests of the Israeli people; it’s in the best interests of the Palestinian people” Miller said.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said he held a phone call with Hamas’ Haniyeh on Monday to discuss efforts to end the fighting in Gaza, as well as the militant group’s decision to accept a ceasefire in the enclave.

“During the call, in which I stated that I found it positive for Hamas to take such a decision with Turkey’s suggestion, we emphasised that Israel must take a step for a lasting ceasefire too,” Erdogan said on social media platform X.

Despite months of shuttle diplomacy, mediators have failed to broker a new truce like the week-long ceasefire that saw 105 hostages released last November, the Israelis among them in exchange for Palestinians held by Israel.

Previous negotiation efforts had stalled in part because of Hamas’s demand for a lasting ceasefire and Netanyahu’s vows to crush its remaining fighters in Rafah.

Gaza’s bloodiest-ever war began following Hamas’s unprecedented October 7 attack on Israel that resulted in the deaths of more than 1,170 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally of Israeli official figures.

Israel estimates that 128 of the hostages abducted by militants on October 7 remain in Gaza, including 35 who the military says are dead.

Vowing to destroy Hamas, Israel has conducted a retaliatory offensive that has killed at least 34,735 people in Gaza, mostly women and children, according to the Palestinian health ministry.

With agencies

