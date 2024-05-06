Theme
People flee the eastern parts of Rafah after the Israeli military began evacuating Palestinian civilians ahead of a threatened assault on the southern Gazan city, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip May 6, 2024. REUTERS/Hatem Khaled
People flee the eastern parts of Rafah after the Israeli military began evacuating Palestinian civilians ahead of a threatened assault on the southern Gazan city, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip May 6, 2024. (Reuters)

Hamas says any operation in Rafah will not be ‘picnic’ for Israeli forces

Palestinian group Hamas said in a statement on Monday that any operation in Rafah will not be a “picnic” for Israeli forces, as concerns mount over a possible offensive in the city.

Hamas added in its statement that it was fully prepared to defend Palestinians there after an Israeli army order to Gazans to evacuate parts of Rafah raised concerns of an imminent assault on Rafah.

Israel has been warning that it will launch an operation despite global calls urging it not to do so.

A senior Hamas official said the evacuation order was a “dangerous escalation” that would have consequences.

“The US administration, alongside the occupation, bears responsibility for this terrorism,” the official, Sami Abu Zuhri, told Reuters, referring to Israel’s alliance with Washington.

With Reuters

