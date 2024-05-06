Israel to US: Rafah action required as Hamas refusing hostage deal
Israeli military action in Rafah is required due to Hamas’ refusals of mediated proposals for a Gaza truce under which the Palestinian group would free some hostages, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said in a statement on Monday.
The statement said Gallant relayed that message in an overnight conversation with US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.
