US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant hold a joint press conference at Israel’s Ministry of Defense in Tel Aviv, Israel, December 18, 2023. (Reuters)
US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant hold a joint press conference at Israel's Ministry of Defense in Tel Aviv, Israel, December 18, 2023. (Reuters)

Israel to US: Rafah action required as Hamas refusing hostage deal

Reuters
1 min read

Israeli military action in Rafah is required due to Hamas’ refusals of mediated proposals for a Gaza truce under which the Palestinian group would free some hostages, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said in a statement on Monday.

For the latest updates on the Israel-Palestine conflict, visit our dedicated page.

The statement said Gallant relayed that message in an overnight conversation with US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.

