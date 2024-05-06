Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Other Sites
A mourner reacts next to the bodies of Palestinians killed in an Israeli strike, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian militia group Hamas, at Abu Yousef al-Najjar hospital in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, May 5, 2024. (Reuters)
A mourner reacts next to the bodies of Palestinians killed in an Israeli strike, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian militia group Hamas, at Abu Yousef al-Najjar hospital in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, May 5, 2024. (Reuters)

Israeli strikes on Rafah kill 19 Palestinians, Gaza health officials say

Al Arabiya English
Published: Updated:
Read Mode
100% Font Size
1 min read

An Israeli strike targeting a house in Rafah in Southern Gaza killed nine Palestinians, Gaza health officials said on Monday, bringing Israeli strike death toll to 19.

The attack came shortly after Hamas’s armed wing claimed responsibility on Sunday for an attack on the Kerem Shalom crossing into Gaza that Israel said killed three of its soldiers.

For the latest updates on the Israel-Palestine conflict, visit our dedicated page.

Shortly after the Hamas attack, an Israeli airstrike hit a house in Rafah killing three people and wounding several others, Palestinian medics said.

The Israeli military confirmed the counter-strike, saying it struck the launcher from which the Hamas projectiles were fired, as well as a nearby “military structure”.

“The launches carried out by Hamas adjacent to the Rafah Crossing ... are a clear example of the terrorist organisation’s systematic exploitation of humanitarian facilities and spaces, and their continued use of the Gazan civilian population as human shields,” it said.

Hamas denies it uses civilians as human shields.

Just before midnight, an Israeli air strike killed nine Palestinians, including a baby, in another house in Rafah, Gaza health officials said. They said the new strike increased the death toll on Sunday to at least 19 people.

With agencies

Read more: Israel says three soldiers killed in Hamas attack on Kerem Shalom crossing

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending

Al Arabiya’s top content is selected based on the number of total views per day. Read each day’s most popular articles here.

Al Arabiya’s trending content is based on the number of active viewers. Discover what our readers find interesting in real time.

Before you go
US military releases images of Gaza aid pier US military releases images of Gaza aid pier
Explore More
  • Read Mode
    100% Font Size