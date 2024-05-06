US confirms Hamas response to Gaza ceasefire proposal, will discuss with allies

2 min read

Washington said that Hamas had responded to a ceasefire proposal on Monday, but refused to characterize if it was seen as positive or negative.

“I can confirm that Hamas has issued a response. We are reviewing that response now and discussing it with our partners in the region,” State Department Spokesman Matt Miller said.

Earlier in the day, Hamas sources told Al Arabiya that they had agreed to a ceasefire proposal, hours after the Israeli military told residents to evacuate some parts of Rafah.

An estimated 1.2 million Palestinians are seeking refuge in the city after being forced to flee other parts of Gaza following the Israeli bombardment of the enclave. Hamas launched one of the deadliest attacks on Israel last year, which resulted in close to 1,200 deaths. Israel has since responded by decimating Gaza and reducing it to rubble.

The US warned Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu that it was still opposed to an invasion of Rafah during a phone call on Monday between President Joe Biden and the embattled Israeli prime minister.

“The President reiterated his clear position on Rafah,” the White House said in a readout of the call. Washington has repeatedly said it will not support an Israeli invasion or military operation of Rafah without a credible plan to safeguard Palestinian civilians.

To date, the US has not seen such a plan from the Israelis.

The Israeli army ordered some 100,000 Palestinians on Monday to begin evacuating from the southern city of Rafah. The UN said a safe evacuation from Rafah would impossible.

The US has also been pressing Netanyahu to allow badly needed humanitarian aid into Gaza. “The Prime Minister agreed to ensure the Kerem Shalom crossing is open for humanitarian assistance for those in need,” the White House said on Monday.

