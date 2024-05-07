All parties including Israel agree to resume Gaza talks: Egypt media

2 min read

Egyptian state-linked media said Tuesday, citing a “senior official”, that “all parties had agreed to return to the negotiating table” for talks towards a truce in the Israel-Hamas war.

Al-Qahera News, a site linked to Egyptian intelligence services, earlier reported that Egyptian, Qatari and US mediators were in talks with a Hamas delegation, without initially mentioning Israel.

It later reported that “all parties” including Israel had agreed to resume talks. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said earlier his country’s delegation was already in Cairo.

Israel’s close ally Washington said it was hopeful the two sides can “close the remaining gaps”.

“We’re going to do everything we can to support that process,” National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said.

“Everybody’s coming to the table,” Kirby told reporters. “That’s not insignificant.”

Despite the Cairo talks, an AFP correspondent reported that Israeli strikes continued to pound east Rafah late Tuesday.

Israel’s long-threatened Rafah operation began hours after Hamas announced late Monday it had accepted a truce proposal, prompting cheering crowds to take to the streets -- despite Israel saying it was “far” from plans it had previously agreed to.

Netanyahu said that “within hours” of approving the operation, “our forces raised the Israeli flags at the Rafah crossing and took down the Hamas flags”.

He called it “a very important step” in denying Hamas “a passage that was essential for establishing its reign of terror”.

Rafah resident Abu Aoun al-Najjar said the “indescribable joy” following the Hamas statement was short-lived.

“It turned out to be a bloody night,” he told AFP, as more Israeli bombardment “stole our joy”.

