Palestinians inspect the site of an Israeli strike on a house, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip on May 7, 2024. (Reuters)
At least 34,789 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza since Oct. 7: Ministry

The health ministry in Gaza said Tuesday that at least 34,789 people have been killed in the Palestinian territory as the war between Israel and Hamas entered its eighth month.

The tally includes at least 54 deaths in the past 24 hours, a ministry statement said, adding that 78,204 people have been wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war broke out when Hamas militants attacked Israel on October 7.

