China’s Xi, France’s Macron urge ‘political settlement’ of Iran nuclear issue: Report

1 min read

Chinese President Xi Jinping and his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, reaffirmed their commitment to promoting a political settlement of the Iran nuclear issue, in a joint statement published by Chinese state media on Tuesday.

The leaders also called for the “concrete implementation” of a two-state solution in Israel and “condemned” Israel’s policy of settlement-building in the West Bank.

Xi is on a two-day visit to France as part of his first trip in five years to Europe, where he has been pressed by European leaders on trade tensions and Ukraine.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

France’s Macron presses China’s Xi to halt Ukraine war, agree fair trade

IAEA chief arrives in Iran as concerns grow over nuclear activity

Ukraine peace talks should include Russia: Chinese diplomat