A picture taken on November 10, 2019, shows an Iranian flag in Iran's Bushehr nuclear power plant. (File photo: AFP)
A picture taken on November 10, 2019, shows an Iranian flag in Iran's Bushehr nuclear power plant. (File photo: AFP)

China’s Xi, France’s Macron urge ‘political settlement’ of Iran nuclear issue: Report

Reuters
Published: Updated:
1 min read

Chinese President Xi Jinping and his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, reaffirmed their commitment to promoting a political settlement of the Iran nuclear issue, in a joint statement published by Chinese state media on Tuesday.

The leaders also called for the “concrete implementation” of a two-state solution in Israel and “condemned” Israel’s policy of settlement-building in the West Bank.

Xi is on a two-day visit to France as part of his first trip in five years to Europe, where he has been pressed by European leaders on trade tensions and Ukraine.

