Hamas official warns Cairo talks ‘last chance’ for Israel to free hostages

A senior Hamas official said Tuesday that a delegation from the Palestinian group was due to leave for Gaza truce talks in Cairo, warning it would be Israel’s “last chance” to release its hostages.

The official, requesting anonymity to discuss the negotiations, warned that “this will be the last chance for (Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu and the families of the Zionist prisoners to return their children.”

