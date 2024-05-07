Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Other Sites
Israeli army vehicles block a road during a raid in the occupied West Bank town of Deir al-Ghusun near Tulkarem on May 4, 2024. (Photo by JAAFAR ASHTIYEH / AFP)
Israeli army vehicles block a road during a raid in the occupied West Bank town of Deir al-Ghusun near Tulkarem on May 4, 2024. (AFP)

Hamas official warns Cairo talks ‘last chance’ for Israel to free hostages

AFP
Published: Updated:
Read Mode
100% Font Size
1 min read

A senior Hamas official said Tuesday that a delegation from the Palestinian group was due to leave for Gaza truce talks in Cairo, warning it would be Israel’s “last chance” to release its hostages.

The official, requesting anonymity to discuss the negotiations, warned that “this will be the last chance for (Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu and the families of the Zionist prisoners to return their children.”

For the latest updates on the Israel-Palestine conflict, visit our dedicated page.

Read more:

Hamas says hostage died after she succumbed to wounds due to Israeli shelling

Israeli military takes control of vital Rafah crossing from Gaza into Egypt

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators protest outside star-studded Met Gala

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending

Al Arabiya’s top content is selected based on the number of total views per day. Read each day’s most popular articles here.

Al Arabiya’s trending content is based on the number of active viewers. Discover what our readers find interesting in real time.

Before you go
US military releases images of Gaza aid pier US military releases images of Gaza aid pier
Explore More
  • Read Mode
    100% Font Size