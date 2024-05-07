Theme
Israeli soldiers and medics walk near an ambulance after Palestinian group Hamas claimed responsibility for an attack on Kerem Shalom crossing, near Israel’s border with Gaza in southern Israel, on May 5, 2024. (Reuters)
Hamas says it fired rockets at Israeli troops at key Kerem Shalom crossing

Hamas’s armed wing said it fired rockets at Israeli troops on Tuesday at the key Kerem Shalom crossing between Israel and Gaza, already closed after previous rocket fire over the weekend.

The Ezzedine Al-Qassam Brigades, which claimed a rocket attack on the crossing on Sunday that killed four Israeli soldiers, said in a statement that it had “targeted the gathering of enemy forces” at Kerem Shalom in the latest attack.

