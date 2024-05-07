Israeli forces take control of Palestinian side of Rafah Crossing in Gaza

The Israeli military said on Tuesday it had taken operational control of the Palestinian side of Gaza’s southern Rafah Crossing, which borders Egypt, and that special forces were scanning the area.
It said forces had been operating since last night in a specific area of eastern Rafah, from which it said most people and some international organizations had evacuated.
For the latest updates on the Israel-Palestine conflict, visit our dedicated page.
In an early morning press briefing, it also said Kerem Shalom crossing was closed on Tuesday for security reasons and will reopen once the security situation allows.
Read more:
Israel bombards Rafah with strikes ahead of further truce talks
Pro-Palestinian demonstrators protest outside star-studded Met Gala
-
Gaza conflict coverage earns prominent recognition in Pulitzer PrizesThe war in Gaza featured prominently in Monday’s Pulitzer Prizes, which included a ... Middle East
-
Qatari delegation heads to Cairo to resume Gaza truce talkHamas sent on Monday to mediators its response to a truce proposal which could be ... Gulf
-
Palestinian militant responds to Israeli airstrikes with rocket barrages from GazaThe Palestinian Islamic Jihad’s armed wing said its militants had launched rockets ... Middle East