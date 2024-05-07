Israeli offensive in Gaza will kill more civilians despite what Israel says: Borrell

1 min read

Israel’s offensive on Rafah will likely kill more civilians and is being carried out despite explicit warnings against it from European Union member states and the United States, the EU’s top diplomat said on Tuesday.

“The Rafah offensive has started again, in spite all the requests of the international community, the US, the European Union member states, everybody asking (Israeli Prime Minister) Netanyahu not to attack,” Josep Borrell told journalists.

“I am afraid that this is going to cause again a lot of casualties, civilian casualties. Whatever they say,” he said, adding: “There are no safe zones in Gaza.”

Palestinian militant group Hamas on Monday agreed to a Gaza ceasefire proposal from mediators, but Israel said the terms did not meet its demands and pressed ahead with strikes in Rafah while planning to continue negotiations on a deal.

