A mother mourns her child who was killed in an Israeli strike on Rafah, Gaza. (Reuters)
Israeli offensive in Gaza will kill more civilians despite what Israel says: Borrell

Reuters, Brussels 
1 min read

Israel’s offensive on Rafah will likely kill more civilians and is being carried out despite explicit warnings against it from European Union member states and the United States, the EU’s top diplomat said on Tuesday.

“The Rafah offensive has started again, in spite all the requests of the international community, the US, the European Union member states, everybody asking (Israeli Prime Minister) Netanyahu not to attack,” Josep Borrell told journalists.

For the latest updates on the Israel-Palestine conflict, visit our dedicated page.

“I am afraid that this is going to cause again a lot of casualties, civilian casualties. Whatever they say,” he said, adding: “There are no safe zones in Gaza.”

Palestinian militant group Hamas on Monday agreed to a Gaza ceasefire proposal from mediators, but Israel said the terms did not meet its demands and pressed ahead with strikes in Rafah while planning to continue negotiations on a deal.

Read more:

Rapper Macklemore to release song on US college protests, proceeds to go to Gaza

Israel bombards Rafah with strikes ahead of further truce talks

