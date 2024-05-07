Theme
A convoy of aid trucks drives into Gaza from Rafah crossing, April 9, 2024, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in this screen grab taken from video. REUTERS TV/via REUTERS
A convoy of aid trucks drives into Gaza from Rafah crossing, April 9, 2024, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas, in this screen grab taken from video. (Reuters)

Israeli settlers attack aid convoy on its way to Erez crossing: Jordan

Reuters
1 min read

Jordan said on Tuesday Israeli settlers attacked a humanitarian aid convoy on its way to Erez crossing in northern Gaza and “tampered with its contents” in the second such incident in less than a week.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Sufyan Qudah said the convoy which goes through the Israeli-occupied West Bank from Jordan later managed to continue on its journey and reach its destination in war-devastated Gaza.

“Jordan holds Israel responsible for the attack by extremist settlers ... it constitutes a breach of its legal obligations as an occupying power,” Qudah told Reuters.

