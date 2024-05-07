Palestinian Authority calls on US to intervene to prevent invasion of Rafah

2 min read

The Palestinian Authority called on the United States to “intervene immediately” to prevent Israel from invading Gaza’s southernmost city of Rafah, the official Palestinian WAFA news agency reported on Tuesday.

Israeli forces seized control of the Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt on Tuesday and tanks pushed into the southern Gazan city of Rafah as international mediators struggled to find agreement on a ceasefire between Israel and its Hamas foe.



For the latest updates on the Israel-Palestine conflict, visit our dedicated page.



Hamas accused Israel of trying to undermine the truce talks taking place in Cairo by mounting the offensive.



International aid agencies said the closing of the two main crossings into the southern Gaza Strip, Rafah and Kerem Shalom, had virtually cut off the Palestinian enclave from outside aid, with very few stores available inside.



Israeli Army Radio announced its forces had taken control of the Palestinian side of the Rafah crossing on Tuesday morning and army footage showed tanks rolling through the complex and the Israeli flag raised on the Gaza side.



For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



Despite international appeals for Israel to hold off an assault on Rafah, Israeli tanks and planes also attacked several areas and houses there overnight. The Gaza health ministry said Israeli strikes across the enclave had killed 54 Palestinians and wounded 96 others in the past 24 hours.



Read more:

Hamas says Israel’s Rafah incursion aims to undermine ceasefire efforts

Gaza is ‘choked off’ from aid since crossing closures, UN agencies say

Egypt warns Israel’s Rafah operation threatens ceasefire efforts