Palestinian militant responds to Israeli airstrikes with rocket barrages from Gaza

The Palestinian Islamic Jihad’s armed wing said its militants had launched rockets from Gaza towards southern Israel Monday in response to Israeli air strikes on the Palestinian territory.

“We have targeted Sderot, Nir Am, and settlements in the Gaza envelope with rocket barrages,” the Al-Quds Brigades said in a statement, referring to a zone of southern Israel close to Gaza.

The Israeli army said sirens sounded in communities near the Gaza Strip.

