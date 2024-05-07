Theme
Palestinian Islamic Jihad militants participate in an anti-Israel military parade marking the 36th anniversary of the movement's foundation in Gaza City, October 4, 2023. (File photo: Reuters)
Palestinian militant responds to Israeli airstrikes with rocket barrages from Gaza

The Palestinian Islamic Jihad’s armed wing said its militants had launched rockets from Gaza towards southern Israel Monday in response to Israeli air strikes on the Palestinian territory.

“We have targeted Sderot, Nir Am, and settlements in the Gaza envelope with rocket barrages,” the Al-Quds Brigades said in a statement, referring to a zone of southern Israel close to Gaza.

For the latest updates on the Israel-Palestine conflict, visit our dedicated page.

The Israeli army said sirens sounded in communities near the Gaza Strip.

