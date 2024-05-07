Rafah’s 700,000 women and girls in danger with imminent Israeli operation: UN Women

4 min read

UN Women warned on Monday that a military operation in Rafah will exacerbate the plight of 700,000 women and girls who are sheltered in the southern Gaza area in the months-long Israel-Hamas war.



With the situation in Rafah already critical, the UN entity has warned that any Israeli ground operation will only cause more despair.



For the latest updates on the Israel-Palestine conflict, visit our dedicated page.



“With the population of the southern city of Rafah, in Gaza, ballooning fivefold, from 250,000 to 1.4 million people in just seven months of war, the physical and mental health conditions of women and girls have been deteriorating rapidly, as new data collected by UN Women reveals,” a statement from the organization said.



“The imminent risk of death and injuries among Rafah’s 700,000 women and girls will escalate with any ground invasion, as they have nowhere to go, to escape the bombing and killing,” it added.



The statement came as developments on the ground showed that an Israeli invasion into Rafah was edging closer.



Israeli forces on Monday ordered Gazans in parts of Rafah to evacuate and on Tuesday, the Israeli military took operational control of the Gaza side of the Rafah border crossing with Egypt.



Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to send troops into Rafah, despite global cries urging him not to do so.



UN Women said since the start of the war, more than 10,000 women have been killed, including 6,000 mothers who have left 19,000 orphaned children behind.









“Women and girls in Rafah, as in the rest of Gaza, are in a state of constant despair and fear already,” UN Women Executive Director Sima Bahous said.



“A ground invasion would be an unbearable escalation that risks killing thousands more civilians and forcing hundreds of thousands to flee again,” Bahous added.

Crisis in numbers



UN Women said its survey data sheds light on the devastating reality of life for women and girls in Rafah.



According to data shared in the statement, 93 percent of women respondents said they felt unsafe within their homes or displaced locations.



More than 80 percent of women reported feelings of depression, 66 percent said they were unable to sleep, and more than 70 percent said they had heightened anxiety and nightmares.



For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



“More than half of the women surveyed (51 percent) have a medical condition, requiring urgent medical attention since the start of the war, with 62 percent unable to pay for necessary medical care,” the statement said, adding that pregnant women and nursing mothers have also reported complications and challenges.



“We must protect the civilians. We need an immediate ceasefire and unimpeded and safe humanitarian aid distribution across all of Gaza,” Bahous said. “The need for peace has never been more urgent.”



Read more:



Israeli military takes control of vital Rafah crossing from Gaza into Egypt



Israel warns Gazans to evacuate eastern Rafah as concerns of imminent assault grow



Saudi Arabia warns against Rafah invasion, denounces Israeli ‘war machine’

Advertisement