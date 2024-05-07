Syrian soldier killed in Israeli retaliation strike after attack on Golan Heights

2 min read

A Syrian soldier has died of his wounds following Israeli strikes on the country’s south that came in retaliation for rocket fire, a war monitor said on Monday.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which monitors the country’s 13-year-old civil conflict, reported late Sunday that “groups affiliated with Lebanon’s Hezbollah shot three rockets from Syrian territory” towards the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights.

In response, Israeli forces targeted “three positions in Daraa province” in southern Syria, said the Britain-based Observatory.

On Monday it said that “a member of the (Syrian) regime forces was killed” after being wounded in the bombardment.

The Israeli army said that on Sunday evening, “two launches were identified from Syria toward the area of Ramat Magshimim that fell in open areas”, referring to a location on the Golan.

The military “struck the sources of fire”, the army statement said, adding that no casualties were reported on the Israeli side.

The Israeli military has carried out hundreds of strikes in Syria since the outbreak of the civil war in its northern neighbour in 2011, mainly targeting army positions and Iran-backed fighters including from Lebanon’s Hezbollah group.

But the strikes increased after Israel’s war with Hamas in the Gaza Strip began on October 7, when the Iran-backed Palestinian militant group launched an unprecedented attack against Israel.

Lebanon’s Iran-backed Hezbollah group, a Hamas ally, has been fighting in Syria alongside the forces of President Bashar al-Assad in his country’s civil war.

Israel captured much of the Golan Heights from Syria in the Six-Day War of 1967 and later annexed it in a move not recognized by the international community.

