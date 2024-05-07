Theme
Yemeni coastguard members loyal to the internationally-recognised government ride in a patrol boat in the Red Sea off of the government-held town of Mokha in the western Taiz province, close to the strategic Bab al-Mandab Strait, on December 12, 2023. (Photo by Khaled ZIAD / AFP)
UKMTO receives report of maritime incident south of Yemen’s Aden

Reuters
Published: Updated:
1 min read

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) agency said on Tuesday that it had received a report of an incident 82 nautical miles south of Yemen’s Aden.

The Houthi militia that controls the most populous parts of Yemen and is aligned with Iran have staged attacks on ships in the waters off the country for months in solidarity with Palestinians fighting Israel in Gaza.

Authorities were investigating the incident, UKMTO said in an advisory note sent by e-mail.

The Houthi militants have launched repeated drone and missile strikes in the Red Sea, Bab al-Mandab Strait and Gulf of Aden since November.

That has forced shippers to re-route cargo on longer and more expensive journeys around southern Africa and stoking fears the Israel-Hamas war could spread and destabilize the Middle East.

