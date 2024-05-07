Gaza is ‘choked off’ from aid since crossing closures, UN agencies say

2 min read

UN agencies said on Tuesday that the two main crossings into Gaza Strip remain shut, virtually cutting off the enclave from outside aid with very few stores stationed inside the enclave.



The global agency’s humanitarian office spokesperson Jens Laerke said at a Geneva press briefing that Israel had shut both the Rafah and Kerem Shalom crossings as part of its Rafah military operation.



“The two main arteries for getting aid into Gaza are currently choked off,” he said, saying that UN agencies had very low stocks inside the Gaza Strip since humanitarian supplies are consumed straight away.

“If no fuel comes in for a prolonged period of time it would be a very effective way of putting the humanitarian operation in its grave,” he added.

A World Health Organization spokesperson said in response to a journalist’s question that no exceptions were being made for sick and injured patients.



While some non-fuel supplies have entered via the northern Erez crossing in recent days, the UN agencies said this was insufficient and difficult to deliver to Rafah since it meant crossing active combat zones.



