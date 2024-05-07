US repatriates two dozen Westerners from Syria ISIS camp

3 min read

The United States announced Tuesday it had brought back two dozen Western citizens, half of them Americans, from a camp for ISIS prisoners in Syria, its largest-ever repatriation as thousands languish.



In a complex operation involving US agencies, Kuwait and pro-US Kurdish fighters, the United States repatriated 11 US citizens, including five minors, as well as a nine-year-old non-US sibling of an American, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.



The United States in the same operation facilitated the repatriation of six Canadian citizens, four Dutch citizens, and one Finnish citizen, among them eight children, he said.



For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



“This is the largest single repatriation of US citizens from northeast Syria to date,” Blinken said in a statement.



“The only durable solution to the humanitarian and security crisis in the displaced persons camps and detention facilities in northeast Syria is for countries to repatriate, rehabilitate, reintegrate and, where appropriate, ensure accountability for wrongdoing,” he said.



The United States has long pushed European governments to bring back nationals who went to fight for ISIS - or their children.



Most European countries have done so but slowly and despite initial reservations, especially in countries with a history of extremist attacks at home such as France and Britain.



Blinken did not identify the people who were repatriated.



The New York Times, quoting unidentified sources, said they included an American woman, whose Turkish husband apparently took the family to ISIS territory and was later killed, and their nine children.



The Star Tribune of Minneapolis reported last week that a man who joined ISIS but then became a valuable informant was seeking the repatriation of two sons, one apparently the non-US citizen, to be raised by their grandparents in Minnesota.



The repatriations remain controversial in the United States as well, with the administration of former president Donald Trump in one prominent case insisting that a young woman seeking to return was not legitimately a US citizen.



The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) helped US forces crush ISIS.



Five years after the extremists were ousted from their last territory, the SDF still holds more than 56,000 detainees with alleged or perceived links to ISIS.



Kurdish authorities have been asking foreign governments to repatriate their nationals but Western governments have responded slowly for fear of domestic backlash.



Read more:

‘I joined a death cult,’ US man who regrets joining ISIS faces terrorism sentencing

ISIS attacks killed 15 pro-government Syrian fighters: Monitor

20 Syrian soldiers, pro-government forces killed in two ISIS attacks: Monitor