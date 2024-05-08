Israel bombed every ‘designated safe area’ in Gaza: Palestinian diplomat Husam Zomlot

2 min read

Israel has bombed every area it “designated as a safe area,” Palestinian Ambassador Husam Zomlot told Al Arabiya English’s Riz Khan in an exclusive interview.

“Every area Israel has so-called designated as a safe area has been bombed. No hospitals, no schools, [and] no infrastructure,” the diplomat said.

When Israel launched its military operation on the Gaza Strip after Hamas’ October 7 attack, Palestinians were instructed to evacuate from the north to the south to “safe zones.” These areas included Rafah – Israel’s latest target in its ongoing operation – and Deir al-Balah which has also been bombed.

Over 1.3 million people have been taking refuge Rafah in the southern part of the enclave near the border with Egypt.

Zomlot went on to describe the dire circumstances as Israel proceeded with its Rafah operation amid a “near famine situation” attributed to Israel’s “imposition of the siege” and not allowing humanitarian aid into the Strip.

“There is a near famine situation because of the imposition of the siege, and not allowing the unfettered access of humanitarian assistance,” he told Al Arabiya English. “Given all this, then you go and invade Rafah, it’s just a recipe for catastrophic massacres happening against the Palestinian people with literally nowhere to go.”

The Palestinian ambassador was born in Rafah, which he described as a “very small territory.”

He also said this is where “hundreds of thousands of children are just sitting ducks for the Israeli war machine, for the jet fighters, for their tanks to literally decimate our children and the civilians there.”

While international pressure from allies has mounted on Israel to halt its latest operation on Rafah, it will not stop, he added.

“That’s why you have the US saying Rafah is a red line, you have the UK saying Rafah is a red line. You have the UN Secretary General saying Rafah is a red line, the EU, everybody is saying Rafah is a red line,” he told Al Arabiya English. “But Netanyahu has grown familiar for simply crossing all red lines…he simply can.”

