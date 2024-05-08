Israeli spokesperson denies reports of ‘full blown famine’ in Gaza

3 min read

In an exclusive interview with Al Arabiya English’s Riz Khan, spokesperson of the Israeli prime minister rejected reports of a “full blown famine” in northern Gaza.



“There’s no full blown famine in Gaza. I’ve seen these reports coming from the various people who hate Israel and they’re not aware what’s really happening on the ground,” Tal Heinrich said. “There are enough calories per capita per day entering Gaza.”

The United Nations has warned that northern Gaza entered a “full blown famine” months after Israel launched its military campaign on the besieged strip following Hamas’ October 7 attack.



Head of the United Nations World Food Program (WFP) Cindy McCain in an interview with NBC attributed the situation to Israel’s restrictions on humanitarian aid deliveries to the war-torn Strip. She also said famine was now moving to the southern part of Gaza.





A WFP spokesperson later told The Associated Press that one of the three benchmarks for a formal famine declaration has already been met in northern Gaza and another is nearly met – important details on how far the effort to document deadly hunger has progressed.



However, according to Benjamin Netanyahu’s spokesperson, “specifically in the northern part of Gaza, we’ve heard from several international organizations who’ve been working with us that we should reduce the amounts of aid because it exceeded the population.”



Heinrich also said with “more than 100 trucks” having entered northern Gaza in recent days, the aid was “more than what was needed.”



Organizations allegedly “didn’t want aid to perish, so they asked us to reduce it,” Heinrich told Al Arabiya English.

Israel’s operation in Rafah

During the interview, Heinrich and Khan also discussed Israel’s latest operation in Rafah where over 1.3 million Palestinians have been sheltering after evacuating from the north and central parts of the Strip.



According to the spokesperson, Israel decided to continue with its operation in order to “exert more military pressure on Hamas to achieve all of the war objectives, which are to bring the 132 hostages back home and to break Hamas a governing body and a military wing.”



She also said one of the objectives was to “make sure that Gaza will never pose a terror threat to [Israel] again.”



When asked why Israel decided to proceed with its operation despite Hamas announcing it was ready to agree to a ceasefire proposal, Heinrich said the militant group played “a cheap PR trick that, unfortunately, many in the international community and even world media fell for.”

