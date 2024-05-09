Ambrey receives information of sighting of unmanned aerial vehicle near Yemen’s Aden

1 min read

British security firm Ambrey said early on Thursday it had received information of the sighting of unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) activity approximately 58 nautical miles southeast of Yemen’s Aden.

The Houthi militia, which controls the most populous parts of Yemen and is aligned with Iran, has staged attacks on ships in the waters off the country for months in solidarity with Palestinians fighting Israel in Gaza.



Vessels in the vicinity were advised to exercise caution and report any suspicious activity, Ambrey added in an advisory note.

