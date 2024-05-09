Theme
Smoke billows from Israeli strikes in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on May 9, 2024, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas. (AFP)
Hamas says Israel move on Gaza’s Rafah aims to ‘obstruct’ truce talks

AFP, Doha
A Hamas official on Thursday accused Israel of carrying out incursions in Gaza’s southernmost city of Rafah to block talks seeking a truce in the seven-month war in the Palestinian territory.

Israel’s military operations in Rafah and its border crossing “aim to obstruct the efforts of the mediators,” Ezzat al-Rishq said in a statement, adding Hamas had sent a delegation to the talks in Cairo and that it was still committed to accepting a ceasefire proposal presented by mediators.

