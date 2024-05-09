Hamas says Israel move on Gaza’s Rafah aims to ‘obstruct’ truce talks

1 min read

A Hamas official on Thursday accused Israel of carrying out incursions in Gaza’s southernmost city of Rafah to block talks seeking a truce in the seven-month war in the Palestinian territory.

For the latest updates on the Israel-Palestine conflict, visit our dedicated page.



Israel’s military operations in Rafah and its border crossing “aim to obstruct the efforts of the mediators,” Ezzat al-Rishq said in a statement, adding Hamas had sent a delegation to the talks in Cairo and that it was still committed to accepting a ceasefire proposal presented by mediators.



Read more:

UN agency says 80,000 have fled Rafah since Israel hiked operation this week

Israel army says rockets from Rafah target key Gaza crossing

Israel says Biden’s threat to stop arms over Rafah offensive ‘very disappointing’