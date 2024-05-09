Theme
Palestinians inspect the site of an Israeli strike on a house, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas, in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, May 8, 2024. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinians inspect the site of an Israeli strike on a house, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas, in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, May 8, 2024. (Reuters)

Israeli official says Cairo talks over, Rafah operation to proceed as planned

1 min read

Israel has submitted Gaza truce mediators with its reservations about a Hamas proposal for a hostage-release deal, and deems this round of negotiations in Cairo to have ended, a senior Israeli official said on Thursday.

The Israeli delegation is returning from the Egyptian capital and Israel will proceed with its operation in Rafah and other parts of the Gaza Strip as planned, the official added.

For the latest updates on the Israel-Palestine conflict, visit our dedicated page.

The Israeli military has the munitions it requires for operations in Rafah and other planned operations, chief armed forces spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said on Thursday.

The White House said the talks had been paused, but were still hopeful that the two sides would be able to reach a deal.

National Security Council Spokesman John Kirby said CIA Director Bill Burns was on his way back to Washington after taking part in the talks earlier this week.

With Reuters

