Saudi Arabia to be global player in clean energy transition, AI: Alat CEO

2 min read

Saudi Arabia is investing $266 billion in energy infrastructure in the next six years to meet global clean energy transition needs. However, the grid capacity to support Artificial Intelligence every day is running vastly behind, posing a major hurdle for meeting global energy demands, the CEO of newly launched Alat company told Al Arabiya Business.

Alat, a company under the Public Investment Fund (PIF), works toward sustainable manufacturing solutions for its international partners by accessing clean energy resources in the Kingdom.

“Power requirements from AI is going to go up 200 plus times in the next five years. That tells you that more and more AI applications are going to be in use to serve us and AI will play a central role,” Amit Midha, Alat’s CEO told Al Arabiya Business.

For more Saudi news, visit our dedicated page.

According to Midha, clean energy infrastructure to power AI is crucial in the near future in order to “serve humanity that we expect.”

Alat’s focus

Midha said his company’s main focus is on the grid and to achieve a decentralized electricity production and enable smart electrification – “a multi-decade journey that will require accelerated investments.”

“Power is key to powering the AI of the future,” he said.

Alat, which also partners with NEOM, is primarily engaged in industry and manufacturing, targeting global energy markets and serving international companies in Japan, China, US and Saudi Arabia, and in the wider MENA region.

The company has allocated 375 billion riyals ($99.98 billion) to invest in nine business units focusing on sustainable technology manufacturing by 2030.

According to Midha, companies across the globe are looking to transition to clean energy and integrate AI into their operation to accelerate innovation – Alat aims to cater to this need by partnering with these companies and bring “world class” manufacturing to Saudi Arabia.

He said: “The Kingdom will play on the global stage in solving issues such as decarbonizing, and accelerating AI and innovation, making us a global player around manufacturing supply chain.”

Read more:

Saudi Arabia best fit for global tech and electronics manufacturing hub: Alat CEO

Saudi Arabia plans $40 bln fund for AI investments: Report