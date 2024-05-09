Theme
Displaced Palestinians transport their belongings on the back of a truck as they move to a safer area in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on May 9, 2024, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and militants from the Hamas movement. (AFP)
Displaced Palestinians transport their belongings on the back of a truck as they move to a safer area in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on May 9, 2024, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and militants from the Hamas movement. (AFP)

UN agency says 80,000 have fled Rafah since Israel hiked operation this week

AFP
1 min read

The United Nations agency supporting Palestinian refugees said Thursday that about 80,000 people had fled Rafah in the three days since Israel intensified military operations in the south Gaza city.

For the latest updates on the Israel-Palestine conflict, visit our dedicated page.

“Since Israeli forces military operation intensified on 6 May, around 80,000 people have fled Rafah, seeking refuge elsewhere,” UNRWA said on X, formerly Twitter, warning that “the toll on these families is unbearable. Nowhere is safe.”

Main maternity hospital in Rafah stops admitting patients

Israel army says rockets from Rafah target key Gaza crossing

Israel says Biden’s threat to stop arms over Rafah offensive ‘very disappointing’

