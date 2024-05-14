Israel and Lebanon exchange fire, people reportedly killed on both sides

2 min read

Israel’s army said rockets fired from Lebanon on Tuesday killed a civilian and wounded five soldiers on the Israeli side of the border.

“On the northern border, a civilian was killed today from an anti-tank missile that hit Adamit,” a kibbutz community on the border with Lebanon, army spokesman Daniel Hagari said in a televised briefing.

The army said in a statement that “several anti-tank missile launches were identified from Lebanon,” and that one soldier was moderately wounded and four others were lightly hurt.

According to media reports, the person killed was a man who had been visiting the village.

Hagari meanwhile said “during the day, we’ve attacked dozens of Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon.”

Lebanon’s state-run news agency said an Israeli drone strike on a car in the country’s south killed two people on Tuesday evening.

Sources tell Al Arabiya that a field commander from Lebanon’s Hezbollah was one of those killed.

“The enemy drone strike that targeted a car on the Tyre-Al-Hush main road martyred two people,” the National News Agency said, also reporting that ambulances had headed towards the site of the strike.

Israel and Hamas ally Hezbollah have exchanged near-daily fire following the Palestinian group’s October 7 attack on southern Israel that sparked war in Gaza.

On Monday, Israel’s army said missiles fired from Lebanon had wounded four Israeli soldiers.

At least 410 people have been killed in Lebanon in months of cross-border violence, mostly militants but also including 79 civilians, according to an AFP tally.

Israel says 14 soldiers and 10 civilians have been killed on its side of the border.

Tens of thousands of people have been displaced on both sides of the frontier.

