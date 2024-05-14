Israel says Egypt needs to reopen the Rafah border crossing with Gaza, Shoukry reacts

2 min read

Israel’s Foreign Affairs Minister said on Tuesday Egypt must be ‘persuaded’ to reopen the Rafah border crossing with Gaza to “allow the continued delivery of international humanitarian aid.”

For the latest updates on the Israel-Palestine conflict, visit our dedicated page.



Israel Katz said in a statement, “the key to preventing a humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip is now in the hands of our Egyptian friends”, adding foreign critics blaming Israel for the humanitarian situation in the strip are misguided.

He also said the Palestinian militant group Hamas will “not control the Rafah crossing - this is a security necessity on which we will not compromise.”

Egypt reacts

Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry on Tuesday denounced what he called Israel’s attempt to blame Egypt for the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Shoukry added in a statement that Israel’s seizure of the Rafah border crossing from Gaza into Egypt as well as its military operations in the area were the main reasons for aid being unable to enter Gaza.

Egypt’s foreign minister added that “Egypt affirms its categorical rejection of the policy of distorting the facts and disavowing responsibility followed by the Israeli side.”

In a tweet on social media platform X, Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz had said, “Yesterday, I spoke with UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron and German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock about the need to persuade Egypt to reopen the Rafah crossing to allow the continued delivery of international humanitarian aid to Gaza.”

Katz added that “the key to preventing a humanitarian crisis in Gaza is now in the hands of our Egyptian friends.”

Shoukry, whose country has tried to mediate a truce in the Israel-Hamas war, responded that “Israel is solely responsible for the humanitarian catastrophe that the Palestinians are currently facing in the Gaza Strip.”

He added that Israeli control of the Palestinian side of the Rafah border crossing and its military operations exposes “aid workers and truck drivers to imminent dangers”, referencing trucks awaiting entry to Gaza.

This, he said, “is the main reason for the inability to bring aid through the crossing.”

Read more:

Mediator Qatar says Israel’s Rafah attack set Hamas talks ‘backward’

Palestinians to mark 76 years of ‘Nakba’ as Israel’s war on Gaza brings new fears

First international UN security member killed in attack in Gaza