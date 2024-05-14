Theme
A protester stands outside the International Court of Justice, or World Court, prior to a hearing in The Hague, Netherlands, Friday, Jan. 12, 2024. (AP)
Turkey says to apply to intervene in ICJ genocide case against Israel

Reuters
1 min read

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on Tuesday that Turkey decided to submit its declaration of official intervention in South Africa’s genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

For the latest updates on the Israel-Palestine conflict, visit our dedicated page.

Earlier this month Fidan announced the decision to join the case launched by South Africa as Ankara stepped up measures against Israel over its assault on Gaza, which has killed more than 35,000 people and launched after militant group Hamas’ Oct. 7 rampage.

“We condemned civilians being killed on October 7,” he told a press conference with his Austrian counterpart.

“But Israel systematically killing thousands of innocent Palestinians and rendering a whole residential area uninhabitable is a crime against humanity, attempted genocide, and the manifestation of genocide,” he added.

A foreign ministry official said Turkey had not yet submitted the formal application to the ICJ.

